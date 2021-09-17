Bielsa heaps praise on Harvey Elliott following Liverpool youngster’s post-Leeds comments

Marcelo Bielsa has heaped praise on Harvey Elliott for the youngster’s comments on Leeds United star Pascal Struijk, absolving the Dutchman of blame.

The defender was handed a three-game ban after being shown red for his challenge on the teenager, during the Reds’ 3-0 victory at Elland Road, which left the former Fulham Academy graduate needing immediate medical attention for a dislocated ankle.

“The generosity Elliott had to describe things as they were, it helps to ease the effect on Pascal,” the Argentine spoke in his post-match presser (via HITC).

“The footballers always end up being the most pure thing in football, the players say what they think without speculating.

“When the injury to Elliott happened, the demands of it was explicit, the convenience of playing half an hour with one player less, behind evidently a grave injury to player, the pressure of the referee had that intention.

“But the players are a lot less speculative than us.

“I value a lot what Elliott [said that] made Pascal exempt.”

The West Yorkshire-based outfit lost their appeal against the player’s dismissal and the resulting three-game ban, despite Elliott’s insistence that the injury incurred was a “freak accident” (via BBC Sport).

Having looked set to enjoy a remarkable breakout season with Liverpool, we couldn’t be more disappointed to see the Englishman’s early momentum brought to a crashing halt.

It has to be said that it was indeed evident that Struijk’s challenge was not intended to injure or cause serious harm, so we can understand the frustration around the ban imposed.

