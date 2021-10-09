(Photos) Liverpool fans will love the latest Steven Gerrard mural to have popped up

(Photos) Liverpool fans will love the latest Steven Gerrard mural to have popped up

A new Liverpool mural has popped up in the city, with club legend (and now Rangers boss) Steven Gerrard adorning the side of a house in the suburb of Anfield.

The work produced by @murwalls follows a recent mural delivered by local artist John Culshaw, which saw a piece of artwork capturing the ex-Reds captain in the 2013/14 kit covering a side of the Sandon.

It’s yet another remarkable addition to the collection of murals steadily growing in number across the city.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @Peter_J_Byrne:

