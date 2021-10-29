(Video) Graham Potter jokes that Mo Salah is ‘not even world-class’ ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game at Anfield

Graham Potter’s side head to Anfield tomorrow with the full knowledge that Mo Salah appears to be at the very peak of his powers.

Questions regarding our Egyptian King dominated the early questioning for the Brighton boss as he spoke to the media, with the full press conference available on his club’s YouTube channel.

When asked about our No.11, the 46-year-old gaffer said: “Clearly he’s in unbelievable form, his actions against Manchester City were incredible in the two goals and he’s that type of player to just come alive.

It’s not even world class, it’s out-of-this-world class!”.

He then went on to compliment the whole squad: “It’s not just one guy, it’s a team and that’s the most impressive things with these top teams.

“They’ve got wonderful individual players but it’s always the team that you face and we know that, we have respect for that and we have to do our best”.

It’s great to see the respect he has for Jurgen Klopp’s men and we hope that we can live up to the billing with a good result tomorrow.

You can watch the full pre-match conference via Brighton’s YouTube channel, the Salah comments come at two-and-a-half minutes: