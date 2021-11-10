Jurgen Klopp ranked above Alex Ferguson as all-time best opposition managers are selected by Neil Warnock

We all know how much we love the inspirational Jurgen Klopp and now he has been ranked above Alex Ferguson by a fellow manager.

Neil Warnock was interviewed after becoming the manager to oversee the most English league games in history and provided TalkSport via the Daily Star with his five best Premier League managers.

The 72-year-old gave a somewhat controversial list which saw the successful Manchester United manager fall below our gaffer.

His top-five were listed as:

Arsene Wenger Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho

Although many may have preferred to see the German listed as number one, we can take some solace in the two men he finished above.

Middlesbrough’s current manager has caused a stir by putting the Scotsman so low on the list but his love for our man will be appreciated.

By time he retires let’s hope our man is top of the list!