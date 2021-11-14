(Image) Joel Matip and Raphael Varane pictured on a trip to Dubai as the two centre-backs share a plane journey together

Joel Matip and Raphael Varane have been pictured on a plane together on their trip to Dubai during the international break.

With the Manchester United defender currently injured and our No.32 retired from Cameroon duty, the pair were clearly off to enjoy the mid-season break in the sun.

An eagle eyed passenger was quick enough to capture the moment where it doesn’t appear as though the two are talking or necessarily together.

The chances of being on a long haul flight with one Premier League footballer is quite small, but to see two of them must have been a huge surprise.

We hope the French defender didn’t have the chance to speak to our centre-back and he could certainly learn a lot from the 30-year-old.

Let’s hope the ex-Schalke defender has a good rest and can come back firing against Arsenal at the end of the break.

Here’s the image, courtesy of @W4SYY on Twitter:

Joel Matip and Varane on the flight back to the UK from Dubai, thats a 7 hour flight….if i was Varane i would be getting some TIPS on how to defend!! 😩😏😂 #LFC #YNWA @NoContextJMatip pic.twitter.com/9yiZ2WxRkC — Wasif Rasul (@W4SYY) November 14, 2021

