Liverpool fans will love Dirk Kuyt’s hilarious Mo Salah admission

Dirk Kuyt admitted that he only shares one similarity with Mo Salah as a Liverpool player – the fact that the pair both played on the right-hand side of the forward line.

The ex-Red was keen to highlight the Egyptian’s dribbling ability amongst the many assets at the No.11’s disposal.

“Me and Mo Salah have played on the right-wing for Liverpool. But that’s where the similarities end,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website. “Back in the day, I scored some important goals and maybe I went past one defender. But to go past two, three defenders so easily – which Mo does so often – was more tough for me. It’s amazing to see.”

The former Roma attacker has been in imperious form this term, scoring 16 goals in the same number of games (across all competitions).

If we can look to build momentum as a team going forward, the future of the current campaign certainly looks rather bright – particularly if Salah can continue his goalscoring exploits.

Given Kuyt’s work ethic, it’s a shame the ex-attacker never got a chance to play in a Jurgen Klopp team and work alongside the likes of Sadio Mane and our Egyptian King.

Nonetheless, he’s right to point out what a pleasure it is to watch the latter on a weekly basis and we’re looking forward to seeing what the 29-year-old can achieve with us this term.

