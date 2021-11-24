(Video) Watch Harvey Elliott absolutely buzzing for Tyler Morton after 19-year-old’s solid Champions League debut

Harvey Elliott looked incredibly proud of his fellow Liverpool prospect in Tyler Morton following the teenager’s Champions League debut.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an applaudable outing for Jurgen Klopp’s men, making several crucial interventions throughout the clash to help keep the Reds ahead.

It’s another huge jump for the midfielder with his performance likely to provide another instrumental injection of confidence that could work wonders for his development going forward.

We’ll be particularly excited to see how far the player can go in this Liverpool side and hopefully catch more minutes throughout this season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @carlmarkham:

How happy was Harvey Elliott for @tylermorton02 at the final whistle? pic.twitter.com/IFkbfgG78K — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) November 24, 2021