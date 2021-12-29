Gary Lineker full of praise on Twitter for Leicester City beating a ‘rested’ Liverpool team

Gary Lineker listed Leicester City’s handicaps despite their victory over Liverpool, as he celebrated the win online.

It does seem that the occasions when Jurgen Klopp’s side are rested, we do appear more flat and unable to continue the usual momentum and intensity expected.

The Match of the Day host has no problem admitting his love for the Foxes and was quick to take to Twitter after the game to ensure everyone was aware of what a big win it was for his team.

The 61-year-old said: ‘Wow! What a win for @LCFC against all the odds. A million injuries, and playing 48 hours after playing Man City against a rested @LFC side. Proud of the Foxes’.

It wasn’t quite winning the league levels of against the odds for Brendan Rodgers’ side but was still an unexpected result, given the injuries and short preparation time.

What was a night to forget for us, will certainly be celebrated by those in the East Midlands – just a shame all their supporters aren’t as classy when they’re singing ‘feed the Scousers’.

