Liverpool likely to be put off by ‘massive wage’ potential free agent will require who Redknapp reckons would fit in with Reds

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger, could be a good fit for Liverpool’s backline if the Reds were to pursue him in the summer when his contract is set to expire.

The Blues are understood to remain interested in the possibility of extending his stay at Stamford Bridge, though his wage demands are reportedly a significant obstacle.

“I look at my team, Liverpool. You can imagine him alongside van Dijk,” the former midfielder told Sky Sports (via football.london). “He’s a free transfer in the summer, not going to cost you any money. Just obviously a massive wage is what he will want.”

Given the wealth of options at the Merseysiders’ disposal in the centre of defence, it seems highly unlikely that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit will be prepared to overlook such demands themselves either.

There’s no doubting the quality of the German international, though it’s difficult to see the club justifying a big contract for what will effectively be a backup option (beyond Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate at least).

As such, we at the Empire of the Kop would advise fans to rate the likelihood of such a signing occurring as extremely slim.

