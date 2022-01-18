Jordon Ibe gets a much needed career reboot as he secures a move to Turkey and finds his first club in two years

Jordon Ibe has finally got his career back on track after only making five appearances in the last three years and has found himself a new club.

After a public battle with depression, our former attacker has had a really tough time since leaving Anfield and it’s great to see his comeback to the game he loves.

With 58 appearances in five years at Liverpool, many similarities had been drawn between our former No.33 and Raheem Sterling as he made his name in our academy.

The transfer to Bournemouth and then Derby County saw his career take a quick decline from starring in a Europa League semi-final under Jurgen Klopp in 2016.

However; it’s great to see that he’s now taking a big positive step forward and is creating a new life for himself in Turkey with a three-and-a-half year deal at Adanaspor.

Best of luck and we can’t wait to see the 26-year-old back on the pitch, scoring goals again.

You can view the announcement of the Ibe signing via @AdanasporResmi:

✍️ Kulübümüz 26 yaşındaki forvet oyuncusu Jordon Ibe ile 3,5 yıllığına anlaşma sağlamıştır🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/766u1yKYvM — Adanaspor A.Ş. 🇹🇷 (@AdanasporResmi) January 17, 2022

