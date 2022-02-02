(Video) Dalglish names the one ex-top-flight footballer who would have been most disappointed over failed Liverpool move

When discussing players that came close to signing for the club during Sir Kenny Dalglish’s time at the helm of Liverpool, the Scot gave mention to Derek Statham, who he felt would have been most disappointed to not have the deal go through.

The former West Brom fullback had been denied the opportunity to move to Merseyside after failing a medical over his ankle.

The club’s medical staff had felt somewhat anxious about scar tissue around the area following a prior operation – a shame given that the defender went on to enjoy a couple more years of first division football with Southampton.

You can catch the clip below (at 23:26), courtesy of KENN7’s official YouTube channel: