(Image) Liverpool fans will be surprised to see who was in attendance for U21 clash

It’s set to be a summer of change at Liverpool and one key area that Arne Slot will hope to learn quickly about is our academy.

During our game against Arsenal Under-21s, cameras present captured Sir Kenny Dalglish and his son, Paul Dalglish, in attendance.

Unfortunately the Reds fell to a 2-0 defeat, despite the likes of Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajcetic starting for the youngsters.

An Amario Cozier-Duberry double settled the game and an all-round poor weekend for the club.

You can view the image of Kenny and Paul Dalglish via liverpoolfc.com:

