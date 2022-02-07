‘An absolute dream come true’ – Harvey Elliott on his comeback and scoring in the Kop end

Harvey Elliott made his long awaited return to action as he finally donned the red shirt again.

The midfielder came onto the pitch to a huge roar and he repaid the love with a brilliantly taken goal in front of the Kop.

Our No.67 looked really positive when he came on the pitch and was quick to upload a heartfelt message after the game.

READ MORE: (Image) Sadio Mane takes the AFCON trophy to bed as his celebrations continue into the night

The 18-year-old said: ‘I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dreamt about scoring that goal. Liverpool shirt on. Kop End. On the volley and into the bottom corner. An absolute dream come true for me and my family!

‘However, what made today that little bit sweeter was what I’ve gone through over the last 147 days. 147 long days to get back to playing at Anfield! There’s too many people to thank who have been in my corner and given me incredible support throughout this journey. The surgeon, my physios, coaches, staff, teammates, family and friends- their constant support day in, day out has helped me more than they will ever know and I’m extremely grateful.

‘Finally, I want to thank the fans for their love and support. The work doesn’t stop now, it’s only just getting started. Let’s gooooo 💪🏼❤️’.

What a day for the former Fulham youngster and it was so good to see him on the pitch again.

Let’s hope it’s the first goal of many on his comeback from the ankle injury that had kept him out since September.

You can read the post on Elliott’s Instagram page:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!