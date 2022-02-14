(Video) Mo Salah kicked by Wout Weghorst inside the Burnley box but isn’t awarded a penalty

Mo Salah is experiencing an unprecedented goal drought, as his first two games since returning from AFCON have not seen him hit the back of the net.

However, seeing as both games saw him scythed in the opposition box – it does appear that he’s been rather unlucky to have not had the chance to have ended this with at least one penalty.

In his previous match against Leicester City, our Egyptian King managed to get a shot on target before being cleared out by Daniel Amartey inside the box.

Next came the trip to Burnley and Wout Weghorst swung a lazy leg in our No.11’s direction, which certainly caught him inside the box and caused him to fall to the floor.

Watching the Turf Moor incident back, it does make it hard to believe that neither decision was given the 29-year-old’s way and there’s plenty of room for grievance even though we won both games.

With the narrative being that the former Roma man is a diver, these two moments will no doubt be swept under the carpet.

You can watch the tackle on Salah courtesy of peacock (via Reddit user u/Rubixsco):

