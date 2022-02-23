“His skillset is insane” – Jurgen Klopp on Thiago Alcantara’s importance to the squad

Jurgen Klopp is fully aware of the importance Thiago Alcantara has to the squad and the need to manage his game time this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Leeds United game, the boss gave his thoughts on our No.6 and how consistent he has been of late.

The 54-year-old said: “We all agree, and Thiago agrees, there were moments when he struggled injury-wise.

“Then coming back, even with his quality, you cannot get rhythm all the time immediately – you get rhythm, but not immediately always.

“It’s very helpful if you can stay fit for a longer period. It is not too important if you play the first 60 or the last 30 or 45 or whatever because we have to try to find the right intensity for him.

“Even when we have now worked longer together, it is obviously not for ages and it is not that we know absolutely everything and that’s why we tried to – without keeping him outside when he is ready to play – do the right things and that’s worked out now in the last few games.

“He is a very, very good player, we were never in doubt about that, his skillset is insane but it is all about staying fit and that’s what we are working on together”.

The Spanish international was crucial to a run that helped us secure a Champions League place last season and he will be hoping to be a key part of any success that could come in this campaign.

Let’s hope it’s very successful and also full of appearances from the former Bayern Munich man.

