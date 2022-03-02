(Video) Minamino combines superbly with Origi to register 750th goal of Jurgen Klopp reign

Taki Minamino fired Liverpool ahead in the first-half of action against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

The Japanese international combined wonderfully with Divock Origi, with the latter teeing up his fellow forward in the Norwich City box for him to fire home from close-range.

It’s an effort which sees Jurgen Klopp’s Reds reach the impressive milestone of 750 goals under the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

