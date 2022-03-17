(Video) Away end at Arsenal bounces as Liverpool fans celebrate Firmino goal with Si Senor chant

Bobby Firmino’s lead-doubling effort at the Emirates Stadium had Liverpool fans overjoyed as the Reds closed the gap on title rivals Manchester City.

The Brazilian international was brought on to the pitch in the second-half of action in the English capital and quickly made an impression in front of the travelling support who jubilantly lauded the No.9’s efforts with a rendition of ‘Si Senor’.

It was the former Hoffenheim frontman’s ninth effort across all competitions this term as our squad depth continues to shine in our hunt for a historic quadruple.

“THERE’S SOMETHING THAT THE KOP WANTS YOU TO KNOW……………” pic.twitter.com/duw1557Atq — TLK (@TTTLLLKK) March 17, 2022