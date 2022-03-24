(Video) “They ran out of time” – Paul Joyce comments on Liverpool’s chances of signing Fabio Carvalho in the summer

Fabio Carvalho came so close to joining Liverpool in January but it never came to fruition as a failed loan move back to Fulham pulled the plug on the deal.

Paul Joyce discussed a variety of transfer rumours and possible summer activity from Liverpool, as he spoke with the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel.

The Northern Football Correspondent for The Times and Sunday Times said:“I think that comes back on the agenda in the summer, I could see that one getting done.

“The length that Liverpool went to in January to get that one over the line, the loan back meant that they ran out of time but I could see that getting resurrected in the summer and there’s no reason why that wouldn’t go through”.

The 19-year-old has kept up his strong early season form and it doesn’t look like a failed move to Jurgen Klopp’s side has affected his play in the Championship.

That either shows that he is mentally robust enough to play through personal difficulties, or that he knows a move to the Reds is still on the cards – both of which are positives if he does end up coming in the summer.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this one but it seems like a positive update.

You can watch Paul Joyce’s comments on Carvalho (at 35:00) via KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel on YouTube:

