Paul Joyce provides Ben Doak injury update as Liverpool prepare for title charge

Liverpool fans will be well aware that the season is edging towards a dramatic close and Paul Joyce has provided an injury update on Ben Doak.

Writing for The Times, the northern football correspondent wrote: ‘Longer term, Alisson, Thiago Alcântara and Ben Doak remain sidelined. Joël Matip’s season is over.’

It seems that it’s rather unlikely we will see Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip again this season but with Jurgen Klopp confirming Alisson Becker is around three weeks from returning – the young Scot could feature again in this campaign.

It looked like the introduction of Europa League football this year could help the former Celtic winger stamp his mark on our side but injury has snatched this chance away from him.

In a year where ‘Klopp’s Kids’ have been so integral to our success, the fact that the teenage youth international (and Stefan Bajcetic) has been almost non-existent this season – is as much of a huge shame for him as it is a shock to supporters.

The Scot will be looking towards the future now but with a chance of more football in the final weeks, his impact could be felt in a massive moment.

It’s a real shame to have had some long-term fitness concerns this season but the future is certainly bright for so many academy graduates from Kirkby.

Fingers crossed we only see the attendees in the treatment room deplete in numbers, before our German manager says goodbye for a final time.

