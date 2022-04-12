Liverpool attacker close to agreeing three-year deal with European giants as contract circumstances taken advantage of

AC Milan are reportedly close to a full agreement for the transfer of Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

This comes from TuttoMercato (via Sport Witness), with the outlet claiming that the Belgian international is set to sign a three-year deal with the Serie A outfit.

Reports have long linked the Reds forward with a switch to Italy, with the 26-year-old’s current terms set to expire at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Warnock claims Everton star on only 169 minutes with Blues would be good fit for Liverpool: ‘Feel sorry for him’

With so few in the way of opportunities for first-team minutes coming for our No.27, one could hardly blame him for having an eye on potential possibilities outside of Merseyside.

As an option from the bench, we simply can’t fault the striker’s efforts in cameos throughout the campaign, and he’ll be a difficult one to replace in terms of what he brings to the side.

We’ll be wishing Origi nothing but the best for his playing career should he decide to call time on his stay at Anfield.

EOTK INSIDER: Does the Liverpool v Man City rivalry need more blood and thunder to be considered a ‘proper’ rivalry?