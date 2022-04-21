Luis Diaz issues one-word on verdict on Klopp after short time working with Liverpool boss: ‘For me that’s very important’

Luis Diaz did not hold back in his praise for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, describing the former Borussia Dortmund head coach as ‘incredible’.

The Colombian has been a revelation for the Reds on the pitch following his move from the Portuguese top-flight – within which he was regarded by many commentators as the league’s leading talent.

“The manager? Incredible! That’s a single word you can use for him from the short time we’ve spent working together,” the 25-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

“He’s a very humble, down-to-earth person, very calm.

“He tries to ensure all his players are happy, and for me that’s very important.”

Part of the wide man’s success at the club has been inspired by the German’s decision to hold off on some of the finer tactical details to allow the winter signing to flourish.

READ MORE: Diaz sets ‘big’ Liverpool target as he reveals what he wants ‘the most’ from his time in Merseyside

Having played under a not too dissimilar tactical setup at Porto, Klopp’s decision has proved to be nothing short of a masterstroke.

It’s yet another demonstration of the value the 54-year-old personally brings with his expert man-management skills at the Anfield helm.

Given that Diaz has technically yet to fully embed himself in the squad (though it would appear to be the exact opposite from the eye test), it’s frightening to think of what levels he might reach next term with a full pre-season behind him.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Depth is a fickle concept & it perhaps proves that Liverpool have the most underrated squad in the world