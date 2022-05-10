(Video) Gerrard strangely mocked online for chasing Klopp to the tunnel at half-time

Footage of Steven Gerrard jogging behind Jurgen Klopp to the changing rooms at half-time attracted a flurry of attention online from neutrals.

A large number of football fans mocked the legendary Liverpool midfielder for, in their mind, attempting to mirror the 54-year-old German’s habit of rushing to the tunnel at the break.

Personally, we don’t really see much in the clip to criticise, though perhaps some have become bored of mocking the ex-Reds skipper for his infamous slip against Chelsea in the 2013/14 campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheFinal3rd_:

“I just want to be like you Daddy” pic.twitter.com/aJIN9qc0rk — YT: The Final 3rd (@TheFinal3rd_) May 10, 2022