European heavyweights have ‘contacted’ Sadio Mane’s agent to potentially replace 34-goal hitman – Christian Falk

Christian Falk has now confirmed that Bayern Munich have contacted Sadio Mane’s entourage after Robert Lewandowski confirmed he would not extend his stay in Bavaria.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from the Bundesliga expert, with the German top-flight champions perhaps hoping to take advantage of the short remaining length of the Senegalese international’s contract.

Now TRUE✅ After @lewy_official told the Bosses of @FCBayern that he won’t sign a new contract: Bayern contacted this week the Management of Sadio Mané @LFC , also the Agent of Sasa Kalajdzic @VfB (@Plettigoal) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 13, 2022

Along with Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah, the former Southampton ace is set to remain at Anfield until the summer of 2023 (the same expiration date of the Poland international’s contract), though Anfield bosses are reportedly keen on holding on to the winger beyond that point.

As one of the leading forwards in world football, and evidently excelling across the frontline, it’s far from surprising to learn of the German champions’ interest in our 22-goal attacker.

Needing to potentially replace 49 goals (in all competitions, 34 in the Bundesliga) in the squad, Bayern’s task will be far from simple come the end of the campaign.

On our end too, we’d have to assume there will be great reluctance to part ways with a talent being tipped for the Ballon d’Or alongside our No.11 and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

