(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Mane does during Klopp’s Wembley fist-pumps

Jurgen Klopp was in a jubilant mood after Kostas Tsimikas’ spot-kick settled the FA Cup final in Liverpool’s favour, celebrating with his trademark fist-pumps in front of fans.

Sadio Mane was spotted following suit, mimicking his manager as the Reds soaked in the adulation of the attending supporters from the red half of Merseyside.

It’s a momentous occasion for the Anfield-based outfit as the German head coach finally completes the set of possible trophies.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Neil Jones’ Twitter account: