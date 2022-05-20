‘Wash your mouth’ – Richarlison fires angry message towards Jamie Carragher as Everton confirm Premier League survival

Everton star Richarlison has hit out at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher after the Blues defeated Crystal Palace at Goodison Park to ensure their Premier League safety.

Frank Lampard’s side were 2-0 down to the Eagles at half-time and were therefore heading for a nervy final day of the season, but a remarkable second-half comeback earned the Toffees all three points and confirmed their safety ahead of the weekend’s final round of fixtures.

But in the early hours of this morning, the Brazilian took to his Twitter account and aimed a 15-word message at Carragher saying: @Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton and I don’t respect you’.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher expressed his frustration at Richarlison’s tendency to exaggerate fouls and go down when ‘there’s nothing wrong with him’ when commentating on the Merseyside Derby at the end of April.

The 44-year-old did later backtrack on his comments and admit they were harsh after video replays showed that the ex-Watford man had rolled his ankle.

But the Everton No. 7 clearly took offence to the comments and thought last night was a good time to vent his frustration.

Carragher did grow up supporting the club from the opposite side of Stanley Park, but after having such a glorious career at Anfield, winning everything but the league title, he’s now firmly a Red.

@Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you 💩 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 20, 2022

