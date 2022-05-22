(Video) ‘Idiots’ – Neville furious after footage shows Man City fans assaulting Aston Villa goalkeeper

(Video) ‘Idiots’ – Neville furious after footage shows Man City fans assaulting Aston Villa goalkeeper

Gary Neville was absolutely baffled by news of Aston Villa goalkeeper, Robin Olsen, being attacked on the pitch directly after Manchester City’s 3-2 comeback win over the Villans was confirmed.

Supporters were witnessed rushing onto the turf in droves as a victory ensured the title remained at the Etihad, with one clip appearing to show a handful of supporters assaulting the player in question.

It’s despicable behaviour, to say the least, and we hope the issue will be thoroughly investigated by the champions in what is a concerning trend of late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via Football Daily):

