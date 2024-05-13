(Video) Gary Neville says Arne Slot must answer one ‘big question’ at Liverpool next season

Gary Neville has said that Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool will have a ‘big question’ to answer.

The German will depart Anfield imminently after almost nine full seasons at the club, having made himself an undisputed LFC legend not just for the trophies he’s won, but also the connection that he’s had with the supporters.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, the ex-Manchester United defender warned the next man in charge – almost certainly Arne Slot – that replacing the 56-year-old as a coach will be a different matter from replicating the incredible legacy that his predecessor has created.

Neville said: “It’s really difficult to replace these kind of personalities and characters. You can replace them maybe with their tactical sessions. I’m sure the next guy who comes in will have an amazing coaching manual, but can he connect with the players and the fans? Can he knit the club together?

“That’s the big question because I’ve seen it at Liverpool. I’ve done so many games there over the years and I saw the spirit build year on year…it’s easy to replace the coach; not easy to replace the person.”

That Klopp will be a very difficult act to follow is beyond question, but Slot will have known that before agreeing to take charge of Liverpool, so he clearly won’t be overawed by the challenge.

He’s had a galvanising effect on Feyenoord, who lurched from one crisis to another before his arrival in 2021 but have since reached a European final, won a league title and secured back-to-back seasons in the Champions League.

If the 45-year-old can leave Anfield with even half as good a legacy as Klopp has had, he’ll have done plenty right.

You can view Neville’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: