Carragher makes nine-word promise to Mane should he decide to leave Liverpool

Jamie Carragher joked he wouldn’t allow Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool for another club if it came down to it.

The Senegalese international’s contract is set to run out in the summer of 2023, with an extension yet to be agreed between player and club.

“I’ll be at the airport stopping you from leaving,” the Scouser joked on the subject in an interview secured for The Telegraph.

The former Southampton attacker has promised a ‘special’ update on his future beyond the Champions League final.

One can only hope that the news in question will be positive in nature given the ongoing links between the 30-year-old and German champions, Bayern Munich.

With Robert Lewandowski reportedly pushing for an exit from Bavaria, we could hardly blame the Bundesliga outfit for expressing an interest in one of the leading forwards in world football (particularly given his success more centrally).

Regardless, we’d find it hard to believe that the club would be prepared to sanction Mane’s departure – assuming that his wage demands aren’t as significant as Mo Salahs as many suspect.

