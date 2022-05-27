‘You’re lucky…’ – Rio Ferdinand & John Terry reignite feud over top five centre-back list including Virgil van Dijk

Things got a little heated online as John Terry hit back at Rio Ferdinand over the latter’s comment regarding his placement in the ex-Red Devil’s top five list of centre-halves.

The former Chelsea star hit back on Twitter, accusing the Englishman of having a ‘fragile ego’ over placing himself top of the list in question.

@JohnTerry26 The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it’s really time to start addressing the fragile ego.

Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 26, 2022

A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 @rioferdy5

Thanks for putting me in your top 5 🏆👍🏻 — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) May 26, 2022

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk secured third place behind Nemanja Vidic, coming out on top over the 41-year-old and Jaap Stam.

In fairness, we’d be inclined to argue that our talismanic No.4 should figure, at the very least, higher in the list than the Serbian given how he’s clearly miles ahead of any centre-half in world football – and certainly has been for several years.

If the Dutchman can add a second Champions League trophy to his personal medal collection, there will certainly be calls for increasing recognition of one of the Premier League’s greatest ever defenders.

