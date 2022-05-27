‘You’re lucky…’ – Rio Ferdinand & John Terry reignite feud over top five centre-back list including Virgil van Dijk

Things got a little heated online as John Terry hit back at Rio Ferdinand over the latter’s comment regarding his placement in the ex-Red Devil’s top five list of centre-halves.

The former Chelsea star hit back on Twitter, accusing the Englishman of having a ‘fragile ego’ over placing himself top of the list in question.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk secured third place behind Nemanja Vidic, coming out on top over the 41-year-old and Jaap Stam.

In fairness, we’d be inclined to argue that our talismanic No.4 should figure, at the very least, higher in the list than the Serbian given how he’s clearly miles ahead of any centre-half in world football – and certainly has been for several years.

If the Dutchman can add a second Champions League trophy to his personal medal collection, there will certainly be calls for increasing recognition of one of the Premier League’s greatest ever defenders.

