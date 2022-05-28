(Video) BT pundit suggests Van Dijk could be surprised by challenge he’s never faced before in Real Madrid clash

Carlton Cole suggested that Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema may offer a very different challenge to Virgil van Dijk compared to other strikers the Dutchman has come up against.

The former Chelsea star noted that the talismanic No.4 very rarely got ‘roughed up’ by more old-school attackers.

Regardless, it’s difficult to imagine a Rolls-Royce of a defender in the 30-year-old every being left flustered by an opposition star, and it’s certainly worth remembering that this isn’t the first time he’s come up against the Frenchman in a Champions League final.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"I don't think he's really been challenged like with the old school strikers" "He's never had a Carlton Cole elbow!" 🤣 "Benzema will be a different test"@CarltonCole1 & Joe Cole believe Karim Benzema will pose a real threat for Virgil van Dijk tonight. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JF34J8kMpn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022