(Video) Salah opens up on conversation he had with a Liverpool fan at Anfield during Wolves win

(Video) Salah opens up on conversation he had with a Liverpool fan at Anfield during Wolves win

Liverpool were inches away, precisely a point, from Premier League glory as they battled to get on top of Wolves in the final day of the league season.

Having scored the goal that got the Reds ahead against Bruno Lage’s men on the day, Mo Salah revealed he asked one fan in the crowd what the scoreline was over at the Etihad, only to be disappointed by the answer.

There’s no question that it will have hurt a great deal to have been presented an opportunity, no matter how brief, to secure the Premier League crown.

Though we can only hope the players use their disappointment as motivation to fight for a potential seventh Champions League title.

