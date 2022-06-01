Liverpool hoping to get a combined £72.5m out of three potential player sales including Sadio Mane

Liverpool are set to demand around £30m for both Neco Williams and Nathaniel Phillips but remain in no rush to sell both options.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce at The Athletic, with the total sale fee potentially set to be bolstered by the exit of Sadio Mane, with the Merseysiders holding out for £42.5 million, meaning the club could secure £72.5m from transfers for all three players.

Bayern Munich are said to be particularly keen on the Senegalese speedster, a level of interest that’s sure to increase should Robert Lewandowski depart the Bavarians this summer.

READ MORE: ‘He’s not looking for…’ – James Pearce debunks major theory around Mo Salah’s contract demands as talks set to resume

With us hoping to complete a £4m deal for Calvin Ramsey after completing an initial £5m move for Fabio Carvalho, we could have as much as £63.5m left to spend on potential incomings to the squad.

This would fit quite neatly within the ownership’s general policy of sell-to-buy, with the side in need of a replacement for Mane should the No.10 part ways with us as expected in the next window.

With our latest signing reportedly intentioned for the forward line (though capable of filing out in the middle of the park), there’s then a clear need to invest in the midfield too should an opportunity avail itself.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded