Liverpool drop £42.5m asking price for Sadio Mane as Bayern sporting director wants meeting with Julian Ward

Liverpool have reportedly dropped their £42.5m asking price for Sadio Mane down to £38.5m.

This update comes courtesy of Christian Falk and Lena Wurzenberger for BILD, with the publication claiming that the Bavarians’ sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, is planning on flying to England to help push through a deal.

The Merseysiders have nonetheless made it clear that they will not be pushed around in negotiations, having refused a second ‘insulting’ bid from the German champions.

READ MORE: ‘Going to be world-class’ – Liverpool told they must beat Man Utd to sensational talent Suarez recommended to Barcelona

Year left on his contract or not, throwing unachievable bonuses Liverpool’s way is a sign of extremely poor transfer etiquette from the Bundesliga-based outfit.

Ultimately, of course, this is a player we could see exit on a free next summer, with Bayern able to make a pre-contract agreement within six months.

Though this is hardly the case of us expecting the world given we’re letting a world-class attacker depart at a time when the suitors in question are at serious risk themselves of being one superb striker short should Robert Lewandowski manage to wrangle a move to Barcelona.

The fact remains that, at £42.5m, Mane was an absolute steal – even more so at £38.5m if the reported updated asking price is accurate.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded