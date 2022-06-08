Portuguese expert suggests Nunez to Liverpool only a matter of time with £85m claim

Liverpool may be closer to an agreement than some realise, with one Portuguese transfer expert, Pedro Sepulveda, having suggested on Twitter that a £85m deal (including a £68m fee and bonuses) is close to being agreed with Benfica.

The Merseysiders are thought to be keen on the Uruguayan international as a potential Sadio Mane replacement, with some suggesting the potential signing could inspire a tactical tweak from Jurgen Klopp.

The big conundrum will lie around the use of Diogo Jota, who would surely be affected by the addition of another (primarily) central forward.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms agreement between Liverpool & Man Utd ahead of opening Nunez bid

One theory that has been floated is the prospect of a switch to a 4-2-3-1, which would technically accommodate both strikers, though at the cost of rotation, which is sure to be a factor in any selection calls made next term.

We will, of course, have backup in the form of Bobby Firmino and Fabio Carvalho, the latter of which is intended for the forward line in the next campaign, and we shouldn’t disregard the fact that Harvey Elliott is likewise capable of filing out up top.

It’s a headache that will nonetheless be welcomed by the former Borussia Dortmund tactician as he plots the next stage of Liverpool’s ongoing evolution.

