Liverpool are a ‘few days’ away from first sale and have ‘sanctioned’ the departure of another player to finance Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are set to sign Darwin Nunez but will need sales to recoup the fee and the first two players out the door appear to have been announced.

As reported by The Telegraph: ‘Liverpool are expecting Bayern Munich to meet their £40 million valuation of Sadio Mane in the next few days.

‘Bayern have already seen two offers rejected but are hopeful of completing a deal early this week.

‘Mane has just over 12 months left on his existing contract at Anfield and is certain to leave.

‘KIopp is also sanctioning the departure of Japanese international Takumi Minamino, who is a target for Ligue 1 club Monaco.

‘Wolves have also inquired about Minamino but Monaco are understood to be favourites to sign the attacking midfielder at this stage’.

As much as there will be great excitement about the probable arrival of the Uruguayan attacker, losing players of the ilk of Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino will be greatly upsetting.

It does appear that both were and are happy to depart the club at this time and so it’s the job of Julian Ward and FSG to make as much money as we can, to recoup the club-record fee on the Benfica man.

Expect a few emotional montages, especially when we see our No.10 leave for the final time.

