Calvin Ramsay approach made by Liverpool with personal terms ‘not believed to be an issue’ as ‘Ramsay’s preferred choice is Liverpool’

It may not be gathering as many headlines as the potential deal for Darwin Nunez but Liverpool look set to complete another transfer, for Calvin Ramsay.

As reported by Sky Sports News: ‘Liverpool have made an approach for 18-year-old Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay. It’s understood that an initial £4 million bid has been discussed, with add-ons that could see the overall figure rise to about £6 million.

‘We revealed earlier this week that personal terms are not believed to be an issue and that Ramsay’s preferred choice is Liverpool, there were a host of other interested clubs as well from England, Italy and Germany’.

It’s great to hear how keen the 18-year-old is with the move too, as he looks set to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Winning the Scottish Football Writers’ young player of the year in his first full season at professional level shows how impressive the youngster is.

Perhaps he and Andy Robertson can create a strong bond as two Scottish full-backs for the Reds.

You can watch a video on the update on Ramsay via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

Liverpool have made their approach for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay. pic.twitter.com/94OLyiJS8V — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 11, 2022

