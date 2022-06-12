Two Liverpool figures ‘played important roles in persuading’ Darwin Nunez to join the Reds – Paul Joyce

Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk played ‘important roles in persuading’ Darwin Nunez to join Liverpool this summer according to The Times’ Paul Joyce.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international is on the verge of completing his move from Benfica today which is expected to set the Reds back an initial £64m with a further £21m in add-ons.

Manchester United were also believed to be interested in the forward, but he is wanting to play under Jurgen Klopp if he leaves the Portuguese capital, a manager that he views as ‘the best in the world’ according to Joyce.

“Nunez’s desire to play for Jurgen Klopp meaning an auction did not develop, with Manchester United having also been keen on the player,” the report read.

“The Sunday Times understands that Klopp and Van Dijk played important roles in persuading Nunez to join, including direct conversations during April’s Champions League quarter-final between Benfica and Liverpool, in which he scored twice.”

We of course came up against Nunez in the quarter-final of this season’s Champions League, with us eventually progressing through to the next round 6-4 on aggregate.

The striker netted in both legs and it appears Klopp and van Dijk used the two ties as a great opportunity to speak to the Uruguayan and convince him to move to Merseyside.

He certainly showed what he’s made of, even if he was on the losing side, but with the transfer rumours beginning to intensify, it may not be long until van Dijk is playing with Nunez rather than against him.

