(Video) Ex-Red drops exciting five-word Liverpool transfer claim fans will hope to see come true

A number of high-profile Liverpool journalists confirmed that, following the addition of Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay, that would be it for the transfer window as far as further incomings are concerned.

It’s not a viewpoint shared by one former Red, however, as Jose Enrique suggested that more business could be done if the club manages to offload its deadwood: “I don’t think they’re done.”

Several names have been linked with the exit door after Sadio Mane’s agreed move to Bayern Munich, which could influence further deals down the line.

With a midfielder being the priority, of course, it begs the question as to who might be available this summer that would fit the club’s criteria.

"Mane will be a massive loss." ☹️

'Robertson and Trent will love Núñez!' 🇺🇾 Jose Enrique reviews Liverpool's transfer business so far this summer 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Op2FfdJ7hn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 18, 2022