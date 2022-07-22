RB Leipzig ask for Liverpool rematch without Darwin Nunez after his four-goal display in a 5-0 victory over the Germans

Darwin Nunez announced himself as a Liverpool player to the footballing world, after he managed to score four goals against RB Leipzig.

It may have only been a pre-season game but the feat of scoring four in 45 minutes is not the be scoffed at and led to the German side asking for a chance to level the playing field.

Taking to their Twitter account, the Bundesliga club said: ‘When’s the rematch without@Darwinn99? That guy is a beast 🥵’.

It was clearly said somewhat in jest but the message from the Saxony-based side was clear, our new No.27 ran riot in the Red Bull Arena and they’ll be happy not to face him again anytime soon.

All of our supporters are thrilled for the Uruguayan and it must have been a huge relief to get his first goal in a red shirt, to then go and get three more was a huge statement.

There’s still a lot of time before his ‘proper’ debut for the Reds but this is certainly a great way to show off your talents.

You can view the post about Nunez via @RBLeipzig on Twitter:

When's the rematch without @Darwinn99? That guy is a beast 🥵 — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) July 21, 2022

