Liverpool could be set for surprise finance boost as club considers maximising stadium revenue

Bill Hogan has admitted that Liverpool are considering selling naming rights for Anfield Road stand after its redevelopment.

This comes courtesy of The Athletic, with the chief executive telling James Pearce and the publication that plans have yet to be formally arranged.

Work on the section of Anfield is set to continue until the 2023/24 campaign and will boost the capacity of L4 right up to 61,000.

Commercially, it’s hard to fault the efforts of the club in increasing its revenue streams in a bid to stay competitive with the financial juggernauts of world football, including domestic rivals Manchester City.

Provided that we stay away from the idea of naming rights for the stadium as a whole, there would be some sense in capitalising on the prospect of utilising certain stands as potential money-makers.

All this should take place with a proper consultation of fan groups, of course, though in the spirit of total transparency.

On the face of it, however, we’re not opposed to the idea of the club seeking out new ways of boosting finances to keep pace with our competitors.

