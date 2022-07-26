Jurgen Klopp drops two huge Alisson & Jota injury updates four days ahead of Community Shield clash v Man City

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota both remain unavailable for Liverpool’s upcoming pre-season meeting with RB Salzburg, though the former is ‘close to get back’.

It theoretically should mean that the Brazilian will be back in the first-team squad, if not the starting-XI, in time for our Community Shield meeting with Manchester City at the weekend.

“Obviously Diogo [Jota] is not here, that’s clear, but from the boys who are injured but are here, Ali is the closest – definitely not for Salzburg but then we will see. He is close to get back I think,” the German told liverpoolfc.com. “Between now and five o’clock, it’s now 2pm and between now and 5pm I will wait for messages and see who can train this afternoon properly. Then the game tomorrow, we will see.”

For the Portuguese international, things look a little less rosy, leaving the point of the forward line a direct contest between Bobby Firmino and new boy Darwin Nunez.

It’s less than ideal to be keeping our fingers crossed for the quick recovery of our No.1, particularly with No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher’s fitness far from assured.

We’ve faith in third-choice Adrian deputising for the upcoming meeting with Pep Guardiola’s men, though the drop-off in quality simply can’t be ignored.

That’ll be less of a concern given the limited significance of the trophy up for grabs, though Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be keen on the prospect of handing the Sky Blues a bloody nose before the start of the season proper.

