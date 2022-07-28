‘That’s what we have to learn’ – Jurgen Klopp highlights the area in which Liverpool must improve following yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to RB Salzburg

Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat to RB Salzburg in Austria yesterday and Jurgen Klopp has explained why his side were on the wrong side of the result.

The Reds played some superb football at times, especially during the majority of the second half, but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the Austrian champions.

But despite the Anfield outfit not quite being at their blistering best going forward, it was instead their ability to defend against the counter-attack which let the FA Cup holders down according to the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

“When you play football but you are not connected, you lose the ball, it means there’s always space to use for the counter-attack,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com (via Rousing The Kop). “And that’s what we gave them.

“And that’s what we have to learn. That’s what we know but in the first half maybe we didn’t know it good enough and that’s why we conceded the goal.”

Liverpool had most of the ball during the first half but with the likes of Curtis Jones and Naby Keita in midfield, when possession was lost at the top end of the pitch, we looked very vulnerable.

With the introduction of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara at half time (arguably our strongest midfield trio), we instantly looked solid in the middle of the park and won the ball back a lot quicker when we lost it.

Those three players are counter pressing experts and a lot of the success we tasted last term, and in recent seasons in general, has been down to the hard work and the constant energy provided from our midfielders.

With our full-backs so often operating high up the pitch and offering much of the side’s width when we’re going forward, it’s vital that our midfielders do their job properly and help the defence out as much as possible.

That is one of the main reasons why Fabinho is so vitally important to the side and has even been referred to as ‘Dyson’ due to his ability to stifle opposition attacks and to tidy up in that defensive midfield role.

Reds fans are still calling out for the club to sign a midfielder this summer, but if we’re honest, that now looks very unlikely.

It appears that Klopp and co are content with the current squad and will wait patiently for the right player to become available at the right price.

Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is the main name that is continuously linked with the club, but any move for the England international now looks set to be discussed next year.

It will be interesting to see the midfield trio that Klopp selects for Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City – we’ll just have to wait and see!

