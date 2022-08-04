(Video) Fabio Carvalho scores Luis Suarez-esque goal in training with stunning outside of the boot finish

Fabio Carvalho showed off his finishing ability with a sumptous effort in Liverpool training as the Reds prepare for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

In a move that may remind many a fan of the brilliance of Luis Suarez, the Portuguese starlet curled one past the ‘keeper at the near post with an outside of the boot shot.

It’s the kind of move that perhaps demonstrates why the former Cottagers star will be used in a more advanced role in the side this term as we look to capitalise on his runs into the box and smart shooting.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s Instagram account (via @caulkerloaner):