Newcastle handed massive ‘hamstring’ injury concern as another star ‘out for 6-9 months’ ahead of Liverpool clash

Allan Saint-Maximin could be a huge miss for Newcastle United in their upcoming visit to Merseyside on Wednesday after sustaining a ‘hamstring concern’.

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope reported the update on Twitter after confirming that Emil Krafth will also be out of action, albeit for a far lengthier period of time.

And in further injury news, Allan Saint-Maximin is a doubt for tomorrow's game at Liverpool with a hamstring concern & Emil Krafth will be out for 6-9 months with ACL injury. #nufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 30, 2022

It’s far from ideal news for Eddie Howe given how critical a role the former played in a superb clash with Manchester City in mid-August.

Whilst we’d certainly never wish an injury on an opponent, there can be no denying that it’s timely for ourselves amid an injury boost of our own, as the likes of Curtis Jones and Joel Matip were spotted back in team training.

Having missed an option suited to the left central midfield role for quite some time, the former will be a huge boon for Jurgen Klopp’s men as we look to build some consistency from the middle of the park.

It should be noted in the meantime that Saint-Maximin remains only ‘a doubt’ for the meeting at Anfield and we at EOTK will be wishing the Frenchman a speedy recovery.

