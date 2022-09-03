(Video) Alisson Becker pulls off amazing finger-tip save from Dwight McNeil in great show of athleticism from the Brazilian

Liverpool certainly didn’t head into the Merseyside derby with hopes of collecting one point but leaving Alisson Becker with a clean sheet is certainly a positive from the match.

The Brazilian was called upon on several occasions throughout the day but his best save in the game was that from the effort by Dwight McNeil.

The former Burnley man had an effort on goal from the edge of the box and it was deflected off the back of Virgil van Dijk, making it even harder for our No.1.

Our 29-year-old stopper read the flight of the ball so well and managed to fully stretch his body and tip the ball over the bar.

It was a game of two goalkeepers and although Jordan Pickford got man of the match, we had a lot of thanks owed for our man between the sticks.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s save via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

How about that for athleticism from Alisson? 💫 Terrific from the Liverpool goalkeeper to deny Dwight McNeil. pic.twitter.com/LCGXJ0igXe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 3, 2022

