(Video) Mo Salah nearly steals the win at Goodison Park with his 95th minute shot saved by Jordan Pickford

Liverpool and Everton went punch for punch in a pulsating Merseyside derby that ultimately finished 1-0 but Mo Salah went so close to claiming victory right at the death.

In the 95th minute of the match, Andy Robertson bombed down the left-wing and found Luis Diaz – who spread the ball to our Egyptian King on the right.

The 30-year-old struck the ball first-time and it cannoned off the Goodison Park post, with replays showing that Jordan Pickford got a touch on it.

It rebounded off the woodwork past Conor Coady, before just missing Diogo Jota who couldn’t divert the ball goalwards.

It wasn’t to be two games and two late winners, as we cross Stanley Park with one point.

You can watch Salah’s late chance via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Right until the bitter end! 💪 Jordan Pickford comes up with a HUGE performance to keep Liverpool out and earn Everton a point at Goodison Park. pic.twitter.com/HAarf0LLlb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 3, 2022

