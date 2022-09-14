(Video) Mo Salah consoles Darwin Nunez after his miss against Ajax

Darwin Nunez was brought onto the pitch with 35 minutes of the game remaining against Ajax and was handed a big chance to score for Liverpool.

The Uruguayan was unable to find the back of the net though and his shot rolled agonisingly wide of Remko Pasveer’s post.

As the cameras focussed on the 23-year-old in his moment of despair, they also managed to capture a heartwarming moment between the forward and Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King consoled his teammate and it showed the mentoring role that he clearly has with the former Benfica man.

You can watch the video of Nunez and Salah courtesy of BT Sport (via streamable.com):

