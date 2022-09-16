Robbie Keane ‘very impressed’ with Liverpool man who hasn’t played a minute this season

Liverpool has a star-studded squad of players but former Red Robbie Keane discussed one player who hasn’t kicked a ball this season, highlighting his talents within our team.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 42-year-old talked about Caoimhin Kelleher: ‘He’s certainly a goalkeeper that should be a No.1 but when you’ve got a world-class ‘keeper in front of you like Alisson, he’ll just have to bide his time.

‘Definitely very impressed with him. We’ve been very lucky in the Irish team that we have really good goalkeepers.

‘I’ve definitely been impressed with Caoimhin, just the way he plays – how comfortable, how calm he is in possession of the ball, he has a real presence about him.

‘As I said before, if he didn’t have someone like Alisson in front of him, you’d imagine he possibly could be No.1’.

It’s certainly no easy feat to sit behind Alisson Becker in Jurgen Klopp’s team and the Irish international will be hoping for more first-team football, in the coming years.

The 23-year-old has been very unfortunate to have not played a minute of football this pre-season or into the campaign proper – being ruled out through injury and still being out for the upcoming international break.

We may be reaching a breaking point with the stopper soon too, as he will have to make a choice between first-team football elsewhere and some possible further cup success at Anfield.

Whatever does happen though, his legacy has been greater than our former No.7, who will be hoping to help his side clinch victory against Manchester United in the upcoming legends game.

