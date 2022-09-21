Kenny Dalglish on the Legends game providing ex-Reds ‘an opportunity to show’ that Liverpool is ‘close to your heart’

Ahead of Liverpool’s Legends game against Manchester United, Sir Kenny Dalglish has been speaking about the chance these games provide players to say goodbye and thank you to the supporters.

Speaking with the club website, the 71-year-old said: ‘I think once you’ve been attached to a football club like Liverpool, it’s always going to be quite close to your heart.

‘A lot of the boys are working elsewhere with other clubs, so when it’s an international break they get an opportunity to come along as well and just come to say, ‘Thanks for having us and thanks for your support.’

READ MORE: (Image) Jay Spearing on the ‘crazy’ feeling of representing Liverpool again

‘Some people may have left and never got the opportunity to leave on their terms or say bye the way they’d liked to have done it.

‘If they come along to play, it’s an opportunity to show how much you’ve been missing it’.

The main focus of these games will always be raising money for charity and the LFC Foundation will be huge beneficiaries of the tickets that are purchased for the day.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

However, it wouldn’t be possible if the players didn’t enjoy their time at the club and want to return to Anfield once again.

Players like Momo Sissoko, Xabi Alonso, Maxi Rodriguez, Robbie Keane and Florent Sinama-Pongolle will be handed the rare chance to see our fans once again.

It’s set to be a great day as the team of legends look to secure the Legends of the North trophy, following the first-leg 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.

One of the best ways to help is by going along and purchasing a ticket for the day. Tickets can be purchased online here.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?