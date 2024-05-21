(Video) Deafening rendition of YNWA heard in Anfield neighbours back yard

It was a day that will live long in the history of Liverpool and that meant that Anfield was at its very best to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp.

As happens every game, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was sung before kick-off but this time it meant just that little bit more.

One local resident recorded the scenes from their back yard as the anthem was bellowed by over 60,000 people and it’s a special sound.

The Reds could have sold the ground ten time over to say goodbye to the German and the noise we created was truly special.

You can view the footage of Anfield singing YNWA via @SunScum on X:

